Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis reveals the number of times he has sex everyday

Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis has revealed his sex life is quite active even at 53. How often do you have sex, he was asked in an interview for The Guardian. “Four, five times a day,” he responded. Serkis also called himself a “workaholic”. Asked about a trait he most deplores in himself, he said, “I am a workaholic. I love what I do, but I am aware that it can become obsessive.” He also confessed that his most unappealing habit is “not showering every day, because I don’t have the time”. Asked what was his most embarrassing moment, Serkis answered, “There have been frequent occasions when I have woken up on the tube to find people taking pictures of me.” To another question asking what he dislikes about his appearance, Serkis answered, “I probably need to straighten my teeth out a bit.”

Andy Serkis is widely known as the most capable motion capture actor in Hollywood and has given life to one of the most recognisable characters in popular fiction. These include Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies directed by Peter Jackson, King Kong directed by the same director, the leader of the apes called Caesar in the reboot of Planet of the Apes, Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars sequel trilogy, and so on.

Andy’s work in motion capture has been lauded across the spectrum. He has an Empire award and two Saturn awards just for motion acting. He is going to make his directorial debut with Breathe on October 12, 2017.

