Logan trailer: Hugh Jackman’s silent appearance gets soulful with ‘Amazing Grace’ soundtrack. Watch video

Hugh Jackman in Logan has made a silent Super Bowl appearance but did not leave with the same impression. The teaser represents Hugh’s ‘Amazing Grace’, the track that blends with the theme of the film and gives you chills. Logan’s new trailer, which stars Hugh Jackman in the lead role, gives an introduction to fierce Wolverine and his super-ferocious next generation, mutant X-23.

The film’s previous trailer gave us a glimpse of the R-rated action, in what is Jackman’s final appearance as Wolverine after playing the character for 17 years. Logan is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films in the X-Men franchise.

Watch | Hugh Jackman’s Logan Super Bowl TV Spot

Apart from Jackman essaying his trademark role, the trailer also shows an aged Professor Charles Xavier and X-23, who Wolverine is protecting from a group of assassins. In an official synopsis of the film, the makers wrote, “In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

Hugh Jackman says that the studio was not going gaga over his performance as Wolverine when the first movie of the Marvel franchise began shooting about 18 years ago. At the Producers Guild Awards, the star said, “I was kind of struggling, to be honest. It was the first movie I had ever done in America. I was pretty tight. I was nervous. I was average, to be honest, at best.”

However, over the years, the actor has earned a lot of appreciation and respect for his role in X-men. Apart from Jackman and Patrick, Logan also stars Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Richard E. Grant. James Mangold is directing the movie, which is set to release on March 3, 2017.

