Logan final trailer: Hugh Jackman to end his Wolverine saga, introduces Mutant X-23, his future. Watch video

Logan, the third from the Wolverine series by Marvel Entertainment, is going to shiver up your soul and send chills down your spine. Well, that’s the kind of experience it promises to take you through. The final trailer of Hugh Jackman’s much-awaited film has taken the internet by storm. The promo gave us a glimpse of the R-rated action to come, in what is Jackman’s final appearance as Wolverine after 17 years.

Logan is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films in the X-Men franchise. Apart from Jackman essaying his trademark role, the trailer also shows an aged Professor Charles Xaviers and a young mutant, known as X-23, who Wolverine is protecting from a group of assassins.

Watch | Logan Final Trailer starring Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart:

Logan marks the last movie to feature Hugh Jackman as the iconic mutant, Wolverine. He is old, he is responsible and caring for Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart but there is someone else who comes off as a huge surprise. To all the Wolverine fans, you will surely miss Jackman but space will be filled by X-23, who has the same powers as Logan and reminds you and Professor of the young, fierce, angered yet innocent Wolverine from the past.

In an official synopsis of the film, the makers wrote, “In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

In an interview with Variety, however, Jackman was asked if he’d don the metal claws again to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds in a Deadpool movie. Jackman admitted it would be a tough decision because he felt pretty “danced out” with the character, but he could see how it would be “the perfect fit.”

“I’m hesitating, because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit,” Jackman said. “But the timing may be wrong. I’m at the point where I’m finishing up. In terms of a theory, it’s a great idea.”

Hugh Jackman started off his journey as Wolverine in first X-Men movie back in 2000, and since then, he has been playing the character in the franchise. Apart from Jackman and Patrick, the film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Richard E. Grant. James Mangold is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2017.

