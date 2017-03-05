Logan box office collection day 2: Hugh Jackman film collects Rs 10 crore in India, tears into US BO

Logan box office collection day 2: Hugh Jackman film saw a growth of 20% with a collection of Rs 5.75 crore on the second day. Logan box office collection day 2: Hugh Jackman film saw a growth of 20% with a collection of Rs 5.75 crore on the second day.

Hugh Jackman’s last and final Wolverine movie Logan has collected Rs 10 crore in two days at India box office, leaving behind Commando 2. The film saw a growth of 20% with a collection of Rs 5.75 crore on the second day. “Logan sees a 20 % jump from day one! Records 5.75 cr net on day 2 ! Fri -4.75 cr + Sat 5.75 cr , Total- 10cr net. With strong word of mouth and excellent reviews, Logan is aiming for a fabulous weekend number,” reads a statement released by makers. Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal collected Rs 9.56 crore in two days. Both films were released on March 3.

In North America, the 20th Century Fox/Marvel Wolverine threequel collected an estimated $31.2 million in its second day of release. This means an $85.2M weekend opening, which is likely to make the Hugh Jackman movie the fifth best opening for an R-Rated movie, reported Deadline.

Logan marks the end of actor’s portrayal of the Wolverine after 16 years. It is the tenth film in the X-Men series and is also the seventh highest grossing film of all time. Till now, Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine in nine films including Logan. Hugh earlier said that Logan marks an end of his journey in the X-Men universe. Directed by James Mangold, Logan also stars Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen.

When Hugh was asked recently during movie promotions if he ever wished to have the healing powers of Logan, he jokingly said pointing towards his nose, “You can see I am not healing as much as I wish I had. I wish I had the little bit of Logan’s healing powers.”

“I am happier in general. I am fine and happy. Yes, we become sad and regret in life but nothing to the degree that owns this man (his character in the film). He was a good man. I was always touched with the character. He had a good heart,” Hugh had told IANS.

Talking about his character, the Australian star said, “He’s a warrior. He’s billed as a weapon, a killing machine, really. But as we say in the movie — it’s a quote from Shane — there’s no living with a killing. There’s a cost to violence. The movie’s got something to say and I also think we got to the real bottom of this character and who he is.”

