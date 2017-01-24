Oscars 2017 nominations: La La Land leads the nominations by getting 14 nods from the Academy this year followed by Arrival ( 8) and Moonlight (8). Oscars 2017 nominations: La La Land leads the nominations by getting 14 nods from the Academy this year followed by Arrival ( 8) and Moonlight (8).

One of the most anticipated events of the year has finally come. For the first time, Academy Awards nominations were announced via live streaming on oscar.com. This is a departure from the traditional way of announcing nominations through news conferences. La La Land leads the nominations by getting 14 nods from the Academy this year followed by Arrival ( 8) and Moonlight (8). Dev Patel has got a nomination for Best Supporting actor for his performance in film Lion. As expected, both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have secured nominations in Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Meryl Streep has got a nomination for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. Well, Oscars are not so white this year. Several non-white actors have won nominations this year including Dev Patel(Lion), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Viola Davis( Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Octavia Spencer(Hidden Figures), Ruth Negga(loving) and Denzel Washington(Fences).



Best picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling ( La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen( Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Actress is a Supporting Role

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (lion)

Octavia Spencer ( Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon ( Nocturnal Animals)

Foreign Language Film:

Land of Mine ( Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna(Australia)

Toni Erdmann( Germany)

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best live action short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Cinematography

Arrival

La la land

Moonlight

Silence

Lion

Documentary Feature

Fire At Sea

I am not your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Animated Short Feature

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctore Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

Audition( La La Land)

Can’t stop The Feeling( Trolls)

City of Stars ( La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go(Moana)

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster( Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women( Mike Mills)

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Directing

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Damien Chazelle ( La La Land)

Mel Gibson ( Hacksaw Bridge)

Barry Jenkins(Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

