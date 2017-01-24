One of the most anticipated events of the year has finally come. For the first time, Academy Awards nominations were announced via live streaming on oscar.com. This is a departure from the traditional way of announcing nominations through news conferences. La La Land leads the nominations by getting 14 nods from the Academy this year followed by Arrival ( 8) and Moonlight (8). Dev Patel has got a nomination for Best Supporting actor for his performance in film Lion. As expected, both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have secured nominations in Best Actor and Best Actress categories.
Meryl Streep has got a nomination for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. Well, Oscars are not so white this year. Several non-white actors have won nominations this year including Dev Patel(Lion), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Viola Davis( Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Octavia Spencer(Hidden Figures), Ruth Negga(loving) and Denzel Washington(Fences).
Best picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Actress in a leading role
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling ( La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen( Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Actress is a Supporting Role
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (lion)
Octavia Spencer ( Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon ( Nocturnal Animals)
Foreign Language Film:
Land of Mine ( Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna(Australia)
Toni Erdmann( Germany)
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best live action short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Cinematography
Arrival
La la land
Moonlight
Silence
Lion
Documentary Feature
Fire At Sea
I am not your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Animated Short Feature
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctore Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Song
Audition( La La Land)
Can’t stop The Feeling( Trolls)
City of Stars ( La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go(Moana)
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster( Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women( Mike Mills)
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Directing
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Damien Chazelle ( La La Land)
Mel Gibson ( Hacksaw Bridge)
Barry Jenkins(Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)