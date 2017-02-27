Oscars 2017 live updates: Priyanka Chopra arrives on red carpet, here’s what she is wearing

Oscars 2017 live updates: With Dev Patel’s nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lion and Priyanka Chopra ready to walk the red carpet, India has special reasons to look forward to the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show. Oscars 2017 live updates: With Dev Patel’s nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lion and Priyanka Chopra ready to walk the red carpet, India has special reasons to look forward to the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show.

Welcome to Oscars 2017 live blog with live updates of 89th Academy Awards.

With Academy Awards red carpet up in right earnest, India got its moment early on as Dev Patel, Best Supporting Actor nominee, Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Pawar walked the red carpet. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling looked amaze as they walked the red carpet. Here are all the red carpet updates.

6.45 am: A favourite for clinching an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Mahershala Ali.

6.40 am: While some celebrities like Viggo Mortensen and Scarlett Johansson ignore the bleacher crowd, Timberlake stopped to lead a cheering war between two sections. As wife Jessica Biel stood by in a stunning gold dress, Timberlake put his hand to his ear to draw applause. Then he’d judge which section was winning by raising and lowering his hands

6.34 am: An Academy interview with Oscars 2017 nominee for Best Supporting Actor Dev Patel (Lion).

An Academy interview with Oscars 2017 nominee for Best Supporting Actor Dev Patel (Lion).

6.28 am: Are these women the best dressed at the red carpet — Viola Davis and Nicole Kidman?

6.25 am: Justin Timberlake says the beginning of the Oscars is going to be free of politics. Timberlake said, “Watch the top of the show, it will be very un-political. I can promise you that.”

6.18 am: Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet as she tones down her game in a Ralph and Russo white-and-silver panel dress. Her make-up is barely there.

6.12 am: Emma Stone brings La La Land right to the Oscars doorstep as she shows up in a dress which is meant to be danced in.

6.03 am: Dakota Johnson misses the bus with her dress which strongly resembles curtains.

With Dev Patel's nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lion and Priyanka Chopra ready to walk the red carpet, India has special reasons to look forward to the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show. Among those nominated for the 89th Academy Awards, the twinkle-toes La La Land is a clear favourite. The Damien Chazelle musical has 14 nominations including best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. The film's stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both received best acting nods.

The coming-of-age tale Moonlight and sci-fi thriller about loss and hope Arrival have received eight nominations each.

Watch | 2017 Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel To Host 89th Academy Awards

The other actors nominated along with Gosling include Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington. Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep are among those who got best actress noms. Dev Patel has been nominated in a supporting role category for Lion.

Those vying for best picture category in addition to La La Land are Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

