Lion producer Harvey Weinstein uses Oscar campaign to take a dig at Donald Trump

Using a picture of Sunny Pawar from Lion, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has taken a bold move just before the Oscars, to take a dig at Donald Trump.

Award season is known to be that time when celebrities put on their best looks and foot forward to walk the red carpet. They are scrutinized for their attires and what they speak on camera, and judged accordingly by the world. But things are going a different way off late. Now, the celebrities are using the platform of the prestigious awards to express their opinion and raise concerns over several political issues happening in the US. Only recently, Meryl Streep took on US President Donald Trump without naming him, at the Golden Globe Awards this year.

In the history of the final campaign for Oscars and his signature style to take a plunge to more socio-economic issues, Harvey Weinstein, one of the biggest producers of Hollywood has taken a bold move to take a dig at Donald Trump and his recent ordeal of banning immigrants from the country.

The Harvey Weinstein Company who are one of the producers of Lion, used a picture of little Sunny Pawar in an advertisement in a leading newspaper in US.

The text of the advertisement read, “It took an extraordinary to get the 8 year old Sunny Pawar a visa so that he could come to America for the very first time. Next year, that might not be an option”.

Lion has already bagged prestigious awards like Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing – First-Time Feature Film, AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor, AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress, American Society of Cinematographers Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in Theatrical Releases.

Lion has also managed to bag six nominations at the Academy Awards this year. The winners of the award ceremony will be announced on February 26.

