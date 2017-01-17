Lion actor Sunny Pawar meets President Barack Obama

Lion child star Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards it cutest moment when he appeared on stage with co-star Dev Patel to introduce their film. (Source: AP) Lion child star Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards it cutest moment when he appeared on stage with co-star Dev Patel to introduce their film. (Source: AP)

Indian child actor Sunny Pawar, who is getting rave reviews for his performance in Lion, met president Barack Obama ahead of Inauguration Day. The eight-year-old actor was accompanied by his co-star Dev Patel and scored a handshake with Obama, reported People magazine. Lion follows Saroo Brierley, who, at five-years-old, got lost far from his hometown and was adopted by an Australian couple, played by Nicole Kidman and David Wenham. Twenty years later, he began searching for his long-lost family using Google Earth. “It was a scary but very brave story and that really touched me,” Sunny said about his role. The little star, who is a Mumbai native, said his parents are still strict about his education.

“I’m still a little kid so (my parents have) made sure that I don’t go flying high. So education continues and strict discipline continues,” he said. Before his trip to the White House, Sunny clicked pictures in front of the Martin Luther King, Jr memorial.

Sunny said he wishes to watch a WWE match before leaving for India.

Lion child star Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards it cutest moment when he appeared on stage with co-star Dev Patel to introduce their film. Lion revolves around the life of Saroo Brierley, a man searching for his birth mother in India. The eight-year-old plays young Saroo, while Patel is in the grown-up version in the Garth Davis-directed movie. After Patel spoke of the film about a man who finds his long-lost family in India using Google Earth, he lifted the little actor to deliver the final line, “This is our movie, Lion. To which, Patel said, “Yes.”