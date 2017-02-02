Lion actress Priyanka Bose to make Oscar debut

Priyanka Bose, who plays Kamla Munshi in Lion, said she has plans of attending the Oscar ceremony held this year. Priyanka Bose, who plays Kamla Munshi in Lion, said she has plans of attending the Oscar ceremony held this year.

Indo-Australian drama Lion has earned six Oscar nominations, including best picture, and beaming with pride is one of its actors, Priyanka Bose, who is now set to attend the Academy Awards with the team. Priyanka Bose will be making her Oscar debut as she will attend the ceremony on February 26 along with the film’s cast and crew.

When asked about it, Priyanka downplayed it, saying, “There are plans about it. Let’s see. It is a big honour and Lion is a special film. I hope to be there.”

Later, indianexpress.com, got it confirmed that the actor will be present at the ceremony. Australian filmmaker Garth Davis-directed film also features Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and child actor Sunny Pawar, who has been getting a lot of praise for his debut performance.

The movie is an adaptation of Saroo Brierley’s autobiography, A Long Way Home. Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel play the child and adult version of Saroo respectively. Priyanka plays Saroo’s mother, Kamala.

Lion tells the story of a young Indian boy who gets separated from his brother and mother and ends up 1,000 miles away from his home and is eventually adopted by an Australian couple. The film had its Indian premiere here last night.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “It’s a story that will resonate with everyone. I am glad people liked it and the Indian premier was a success.”

Besides best film, Lion has been nominated in categories like best supporting male actor for Dev Patel, best supporting female actor for Nicole Kidman, best cinematography, best-adapted screenplay, best original music score. Garth, Dev, Nicole and Sunny will also be attending the coveted ceremony.

