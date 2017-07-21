Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington commits suicide

In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, NJ (Source: AP/ File) In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, NJ (Source: AP/ File)

Chester Bennington, 41, the frontman of American rock band Linkin Park, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, news agency AP reported . The singer’s body was discovered around 9 am. According to entertainment news website TMZ, he hung himself at his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County, US.

The singer’s death is being investigated as an apparent suicide but there are no details available so far, AP quoted the LA County Coroner spokesperson Brian Elias as saying.

Chester had married twice and had six children. He was known to have grappled with substance abuse for quite some time. He had expressed a wish to take his life in the past as he had been a victim of child abuse by an older male.

Chester’s death coincides with Chris Cornell’s 53rd birth anniversary who had also committed suicide in May this year. Chester who was very close to Cornell and had written an open letter to him on the day of the latter’s death.

