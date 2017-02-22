Lindsay Lohan says she was ‘racially profiled’ while wearing headscarf

Lindsay Lohan was returning from a trip to Turkey when she was stopped at the New York airport and was racially profiled. Lindsay Lohan was returning from a trip to Turkey when she was stopped at the New York airport and was racially profiled.

Actress Lindsay Lohan has claimed that she was “radically profiled” at London’s Heathrow Airport because she was wearing a headscarf. The 30-year-old actress made the revelations during an appearance at the “Good Morning Britain,” reported E! online.

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life. (The agent) opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’,” Lohan said.

The Freaky Friday actress said the entire experience left her “scared” and made her think, “how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

“That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock…It was strange… I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated,” she added.

Lohan was returning from a trip to Turkey where she met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The activist posted about her visit on Instagram, giving the president and his wife a heartfelt tribute thanking them for their kindness.

Lindsay Lohan is not just a pretty face. The Hollywood star is also a tough woman and she has proved it well. The actor laughed and spent some quality time with the Syrian kids even when she had a serious finger injury last year. We hope the strong woman that she is comes out of this shock soon.