Lindsay Lohan injured during bike ride

Troubled star Lindsay Lohan has sustained injuries during a bicycle ride. The 28-year-old ‘Mean Girls’ star posted an image of a nasty looking cut on her Instagram account and blamed the injury on a Citi Bike – which are available to rent by the public as part of New York City’s bike sharing scheme, reported TMZ online.

The photo shows Lohan, who is dressed in denim shorts, with a red scrape along the top of her thigh. The actress captioned the image, “A citibike gone wrong #notsoquiche (sic).”

Lohan’s injuries only added to what seems to have been a difficult week for the star after it was announced she was suing the creators of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ for using a character in her image without her permission.

The ‘Canyons’ star has filed a civil lawsuit against the company Take-Two Interactive over the character named Lacey Jonas for an unspecified sum of money.

