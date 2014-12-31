Lindsay Lohan down with Chikungunya

Actress Lindsay Lohan has contracted Chikungunya, a mosquito-transmitted viral disease, during her holiday in French Polynesia.

Actress Lindsay Lohan has contracted Chikungunya, a mosquito-transmitted viral disease, during her holiday in French Polynesia.

The 28-year-old star took to Twitter to share the news about her illness with her fans on December 27, reported Ace Showbiz. “Before I got chikungunya use bug spray please. God bless,” she wrote on Twitter along side a photo of herself in good health.

The ‘Mean Girls’ star also posted pictures on Instagram in which she is seen enjoying her vacation with friends even after fallen sick.

“Being sick is no fun. But happy new year everyone. Be safe. Love all. In good faith with good people. I refuse to let a virus affect my peaceful vacation be safe and happy on the new year all,” she captioned the picture on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App