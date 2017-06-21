Lincoln actor Daniel Day-Lewis to retire from acting after Phantom Thread

The Lincoln actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced through his official spokesperson that he would be retiring from acting after his upcoming film Phantom Thread. The Lincoln actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced through his official spokesperson that he would be retiring from acting after his upcoming film Phantom Thread.

Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis, considered one of the outstanding actors of his generation and winner of three Oscars, has decided to retire from showbiz, the media reported. The artist’s spokeswoman Leslee Dart, on Tuesday confirmed the news in a statement cited by Variety magazine, though without giving any reason for the decision. “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” Dart said.

The last film by Day-Lewis, 60, will be Phantom Thread by director Paul Thomas Anderson, about the world of fashion in the 1950s. Written by Thomas Anderson himself, Day-Lewis will star in the film that also features Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford in the film, Efe news reported. Incidentally, Day-Lewis won his second Oscar for There Will Be Blood, written and directed by, Thomas Anderson.

The other two Academy Awards statuettes he took were for My Left Foot directed by Jim Sheridan, and Lincoln directed by Steven Spielberg. He is the only artist in Hollywood history to win three Oscars in the Best Actor category. Day-Lewis, known for his versatility and his gift for putting himself in the skin of even the most unexpectedly extreme characters, was also a nominee for In the Name of the Father by Jim Sheridan and Gangs of New York by Martin Scorsese.

Others among his most memorable films were The Last of the Mohicans, Nine, The Cricible and The Boxer. Son of poet Cicil Day-Lewis and actress Jill Balcon, he debuted at age 14 in the 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday, though he grabbed the critics’ attention with the movies My Beautiful Laundrette and A Room with a View. The actor, always known for being tremendously fastidious about the roles he was willing to accept, is married to filmmaker Rebecca Miller, with whom he has three children.

