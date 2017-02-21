Lin-Manuel Miranda predicts Oscars will be political

Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda says this year’s Oscars will be a political affair. Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda says this year’s Oscars will be a political affair.

Just few days ahead of the 89th Academy Awards, actor-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated in the best original song category at the ceremony, says this year’s Oscars will be a political affair.

Miranda, 37, has scored his first-ever Oscar nomination for his track “How Far I’ll Go” from the film “Moana” and the actor has already anticipated the atmosphere of the star-studded ceremony as he says “this year it would be just as political as your social-media feeds”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a political time, so I imagine the Oscars will look exactly like your Twitter or Facebook feed. Why should we ignore for three hours what we’re talking about 24 hours a day?” he wrote in a guest column of the publication.

The Hamilton creator also wrote about his longtime love affair with the award show, offering a reasonable explanation for why he never wants to host Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Hosting the Oscars is not a thing I would ever want to do. You always have to do this dance as a host: You’re playing to a billion people at home, and you’re playing to anxious contestants in a room, and that’s an insanely hard thing to divide. It’s the most thankless task in the world.

Calling Oscars “larger-than-life thing”, He further said watching the ceremony when he was a child was always a family thing. He still remembers watching the Academy Awards in 1990, rooting for “The Little Mermaid” to win best song and best score, the first time he “felt like I had a horse in the race.”

