Life trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal fight to save the Earth. Watch video

Life trailer: Ryan Reynolds goes on a space adventure in his upcoming film.

After George Clooney and Matt Damon, it is Deadpool Ryan Reynolds’ time to save the Earth. In 2017, Daniel Espinosa will tell another space story based on a Martian, in his latest film Life. The second trailer of the film just got released and shows the scientists of International Space Station boarding the spaceship with a crew of astronaut including Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. Their mission of discovery turns life-threatening when they find a rapidly evolving alien creature, with all kinds of sensory, that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and rest of the life on Earth.

The crew and the scientists soon realise they have a new mission to destroy the creature in the spaceship before it reaches planet Earth. The film also stars actors Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Ariyon Bakare, apart from Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the trailer we see actor Ariyon Bakare speaking, “These creatures wiped out Mars millions of years ago. If we let it get to Earth…” and Rebecca Ferguson finishes for him, “We’ll risk all human life.”

“Let’s kill the thing,” added The Proposal star Reynolds in a declaring tone.

The trailer of Life, starts on a light hearted note and its significance is understood only while watching it the second time. It begins with an astronaut sharing the news about the birth of his child and a naughty Ryan teasingly saying, “Do we know who the father is.”

Watch: Life trailer:

In the trailer, a lot of anti-gravitational space actions follow which leave the viewers wanting for more. After Arrival, Gravity and The Martian, Life will be next fictional film, based on survival in the space while dealing with the aliens.

Life will hit the theaters on March 24.

