Leonardo DiCaprion wants to play Stan Lee in a biopic

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee says actor Leonardo DiCaprio is fascinated by his life and would love to portray him onscreen. During a panel at this year’s HasCon event last week, Lee said DiCaprio is a huge fan of Marvel and is keen about playing him in a film about his life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It was revealed that Lee and DiCaprio were actually neighbours, which ended up with the comics creator visiting the actor’s house. “He has all the walls covered with big Marvel posters and everything. He’s got very good taste,” Lee said. “He’s a neighbour of mine and we were talking one day some months ago, and he said, ‘Boy it’d be fun to do your story on the screen’. So I said, ‘Well, Ill audition you.’ Gotta make sure the guy can do it,” he added. A Stan Lee biopic is not announced yet.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to portray the leading artist and intellectual from the Italian Renaissance Leonardo da Vinci in an upcoming biopic. The film marks DiCaprio’s ninth project in which he plays a real life character. In his last film The Revenant, DiCaprio portrayed frontiersman Hugh Glass, the role which won him the best actor Oscar for the first time.

DiCaprio also may play the Joker in a standalone film on the character. Warner Bros is reportedly planning to cast Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio as the Joker in the studio’s recently announced origin tale. However, no official offer has been made yet. The film is also expected to have DiCaprio’s long-time collaborator and director Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.

