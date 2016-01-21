Leonardo DiCaprio urges elimination of fossil fuels

Leonardo DiCaprio wants the world to say goodbye to fossil fuels. Leonardo DiCaprio wants the world to say goodbye to fossil fuels.

While being honored for his philanthropic work at the World Economic Forum in Davos the actor and devoted environmentalist, 41, praised the recent progress that’s been made in the fight against climate change, but stressed the work that still needs be done, reported People magazine.

“Last month in Paris, world leaders reached an historic agreement that provides a concrete framework to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

“This was an important first step, but we are a long way off from claiming victory in this fight for our future – for the survival of our planet.”

DiCaprio pointed to the elimination of fossil fuels as the next big step to be taken, urging business leaders to leave behind “corporate greed” in the oil industry and instead focus on the betterment of the planet.

“We simply cannot afford to allow the corporate greed of the coal, oil and gas industries to determine the future of humanity. Those entities with a financial interest in preserving this destructive system have denied, and even covered-up the evidence of our changing climate,” he said.

“Ennough is enough. You know better. The world knows better. History will place the blame for this devastation squarely at their feet. Our planet cannot be saved unless we leave fossil fuels in the ground where they belong. Twenty years ago, we described this problem as an addiction. Today, we possess the means to end this reliance.”

