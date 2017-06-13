Best buddies Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire meet for dinner date with families

Leonardo Di Caprio and Tobey Maguire, friends for 30 years now, met for a dinner date with their families. Leonardo Di Caprio and Tobey Maguire, friends for 30 years now, met for a dinner date with their families.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending quality time with his best friend and actor Tobey Maguire recently. They were photographed as they stepped out for dinner with Maguire’s estranged wife Jennifer Meyer on June 11 night. It has been earlier reported that Leo and Tobey have been spending a lot of time together ever since the Spider-Man actor’s marriage ended.

The Hollywood stars were also accompanied by Maguire and Meyer’s children, son Otis and daughter Ruby, as well as DiCaprio’s parents Peggy Ann Farrar and George DiCaprio to dine at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, reports dailymail.co.uk. DiCaprio was seen wearing a denim jacket, jeans and baseball cap as he left the restaurant. The group was seen chatting on the pavement before going their separate ways.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have done The Great Gatsby together where they played pals Jay Gatsby and Nick Carraway. Before this, they also starred in the ill-fated Don’s Plum. However, their friendship started long before they acted together. They first met as struggling child actors and struck a friendship. They have been friends for over three decades and despite the fact the two competed for the same films, their bond has held strong.

The two were part of a wild Hollywood gang, called P*ssy Posse, during their early years in Hollywood. From wild yacht parties to clubbing, they did it all together. The group includes Kevin Connolly, magician David Blaine and Lukas Haas.

Talking about meeting Tobey as a child, Leo said, “I literally jumped out of the car. I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah — I know you. You’re . . . that guy.’ But I just made him my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend.”

