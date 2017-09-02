Leonardo DiCaprio to play Joker in standalone film?

Warner Bros wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Joker. Warner Bros wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Joker.

Warner Bros is reportedly planning to cast Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio as the Joker in the studio’s recently announced origin tale. However, no official offer has been made yet, reported Variey. The Joker standalone film, to be directed by Todd Phillips, is also expected to have DiCaprio’s long-time collaborator and director Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.

The actor-director duo has teamed up on films such as Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. The two will next work on “Devil in the White City” and Killers of the Flower Moon. In late August, Warner Bros unveiled two Joker projects —the standalone Joker movie with Scorsese and Phillips involved and an untitled tent-pole movie starring Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In 2016’s successful but critically panned film Suicide Squad has featured Jared Leto’s Joker. Leonardo DiCaprio’s last feature film was 2015’s The Revenant for which he received his career’s first Academy Award. His last production was a documentary on climate change called Before the Flood. DiCaprio will play Renaissance era Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci. The film production house overseeing the film is Paramount and the source material is Walter Isaacson’s biography of Da Vinci.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio had apparently always wanted to play the prominent artist, Leonardo Da Vinci, whom he was named after. His mother – when pregnant – was visiting a museum in Italy when she felt the baby’s first kick. She was looking at a painting by the artist at the time, and decided to name her son after him.

(With inputs from PTI)

