Leonardo DiCaprio to be a presenter at Golden Globes

Leonardo DiCaprio finalised as one of the presentors at the Golden Globes Leonardo DiCaprio finalised as one of the presentors at the Golden Globes

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed to be a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 42-year-old has joined the list of stars who will be handing out the prizes at the ceremony, which is taking place in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig’s participation, via Twitter.

A post on the official Golden Globes Twitter account read: “We can confirm that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th Golden Globes on January 8.”

We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8! pic.twitter.com/lEEVluKTL5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2017

DiCaprio and Wiig join previously announced presenters Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia and Reese Witherspoon.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Golden Globes will be presented by Jimmy Kimmell. Stallone’s daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have already been announced to be sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 8 and the Indian viewers can watch the main event on the early morning of January 9. While the audience can watch the live awards show on NBC at 8 p.m EST on Sunday (January 8), it will be telecast in India at 7.30 a.m on January 9. Indian viewers can watch the awards ceremony live on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and VH1 India channels simultaneously. Viewers can watch the live streaming of awards ceremony on Golden Globes Facebook page and official website that will begin at 8:15am ET.