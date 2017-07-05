Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to hand over the Marlon Brando Oscar trophy to the government. Here is why

Leonardo DiCaprio has given back his Marlon Brando trophy. Leonardo DiCaprio has given back his Marlon Brando trophy.

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly giving back Marlon Brando’s Oscar because of a huge mess that happened with the producers of the film Wolf Of Wall Street. The production company Red Granite wanted to give the star something special to celebrate the film’s wrapping, and hence they had presented him with Marlon’s trophy. But ironically, it has come to the light that Red Granite is reportedly skewed up in a billion dollar money-laundering scheme which has led to an investigation by the Department of Justice. A new government filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section has happened because of the same. While the company will have to give up many of its assets, Leonardo has decided to give back the trophy to the government. Reportedly, Red Granite has used the money to finance a number of films, including Wolf Of Wall Street.

The actor’s representative told Deadline, “Initiated return of items, which were received and accepted by him for the purpose of being included in an annual charity auction to benefit his eponymous foundation. He has also returned an Oscar originally won by Marlon Brando, which was given to Mr. DiCaprio as a gift by Red Granite to thank him for his work on The Wolf Of Wall Street. Mr. DiCaprio is grateful for the support of the government in this effort, and continues to hope that justice is done in this matter.” Hence, prepare for a fresh batch of memes and trolls yet again on social media.

