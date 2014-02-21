Leonardo Dicaprio donates millions to Ocean Conservation

Leonardo DiCaprio: Protecting our planet’s oceans and the marine species that call it home is one of the most pressing sustainability crises facing humanity today. (Reuters)

Hollywood Star Leonardo Dicaprio has donated USD 3 million to an organisation that advocates conservation of ocean.

The 39-year-old actor’s philanthropic organisation donated USD 3 million to Oceana for conservation of ocean habitat and marine species, said The Hollywood Reporter.

“Protecting our planet’s oceans and the marine species that call it home is one of the most pressing sustainability crises facing humanity today,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

The actor’s foundation dedicates itself to protecting the earth and since 1998 has worked on pressing environmental and humanitarian issues.

