Oscars 2017: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander to present at Oscars

Oscars 2017: Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander will return to the Oscars stage as presenters. Oscars 2017: Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander will return to the Oscars stage as presenters.

Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander will return to the Oscars stage as presenters. The actors won the top four acting honours last year. DiCaprio won last year for in the best actor category for his role in “The Revenant”. He was previously nominated for his performances in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), “Blood Diamond” (2006), “The Aviator” (2004) and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993).

Larson’s performance in “Room” earned her an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role. She has also appeared in “Trainwreck” (2015) and “Short Term 12” (2013). Her upcoming films include “Captain Marvel,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Glass Castle” and “Unicorn Store.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Rylance, a noted British performer, won in the best supporting actor category for his role of a Russian spy in “Bridge of Spies.” His other film credits include “The BFG” (2016) and the upcoming features “Dunkirk” and “Ready Player One.” A prolific stage actor, he earned Tony Awards for his performances in “Twelfth Night,” “Jerusalem” and “Boeing-Boeing.”

Also read | Oscars 2017: Iranian director Asghar Farhadi to skip Academy Awards over Donald Trump’s travel ban

Vikander won a supporting role gong for her performance in “The Danish Girl.” The Oscars, produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be telecast on February 26.