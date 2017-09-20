Leonardo DiCaprio announces $20 million deal for environmental grants

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has awarded million in grants through his environmental foundation. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has awarded million in grants through his environmental foundation.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has awarded USD 20 million in grants through his environmental foundation. The Academy Award-winning actor – who founded The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 – has announced that the huge sum is to be spread across more than 100 organisations that are committed to environmental sustainability, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking at a climate change conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, DiCaprio said, “We are proud to support the work of over 100 organisations at home and abroad.”These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change.” The long-time environmentalist observed that investments in these organisations can help to build towards a “brighter future for all of us.”

“There exists today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us. “Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late.”

DiCaprio, 42, also spoke out on the issue of climate change after he collected his Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “The Revenant”.On the work front, he is currently working on ‘Robin Hood’ as a producer. He was last seen in Fisher Stevens documentary film ‘Before The Flood’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App