Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal split after dating for over a year

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal still talk and are friends even after break up.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor and 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model were first spotted during the summer of 2016 when they were photographed kissing while enjoying a beach day in California. The duo didn’t comment on the relationship at that time.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, DiCaprio and Agdal were spotted in several beach destinations, including Ibiza, Cancun, St. Bart’s and The Bahamas. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and model Nina Agdal have parted ways after more than a year together. The Oscar winner, 42, and Sports Illustrated model, 25, called it quits a few days back, reported Us Weekly.

“They broke up a couple of days ago. They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course. It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain, friends,” a source said. The supermodel and actor were last spotted sharing a kiss in New York City last month. DiCaprio has previously dated Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn and Anne Vyalitsyna.

He also dated Bar Refaeli from 2006 to 2011 and Gisele Bundchen from 2000 to 2005. Their yearlong relationship seemed more serious than some of DiCaprio’s other supermodel romances, but another source close to him say he’s just not ready to take the next step.

That’s because, the source says, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”But that doesn’t mean the 42-year-old will never tie the knot. “It will happen one day, but it will really take someone special to make him go the distance,” adds the source. “He loves all the attention he gets from women.

Agdal, who is active on social media, didn’t mention anything that may hint on a potential breakup.

