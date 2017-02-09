Lena Headey joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Fighting With My Family’

Lena Headey joins the star cast of Fighting with My Family. Lena Headey joins the star cast of Fighting with My Family.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is set to star in Fighting With My Family, which is based on the British sportswoman’s rise to fame within her family of wrestlers.

The 43-year-old star will play the film’s matriarch according to the film’s one of the casts Dwayne Johnson, who shared the news on Twitter.

“Thrilled to have Lena. Amazing actress. The real life matriarch she plays is as loving and tough as they come,” Johnson wrote. Actor Nick Frost has also joined the star cast of the movie.

Thrilled to have Lena. Amazing actress. The real life matriarch she plays is as loving & tough as they come. #FightingWithMyFamily http://t.co/wUHs15Gnn6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 9, 2017

The two actors come aboard the project only one day after the film was announced.

It will tell the story of a family of wrestlers, with their dreams seeming to come true when the son and daughter (played by Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh) get a chance to compete in the WWE.

During an interview with Deadline, The Rock revealed that he got the inspiration from a Channel 4 British documentary titled “The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family” during the filming of one of Fast and Furious movies back in 2012 in London.

Stephen Merchant, co-creator of the UK version of The Office, will write and direct the project. Johnson is set for a supporting role in the film, as well as executive producing through his company Seven Bucks Production.

Fighting with My Family is expected to begin its production later this month in London.