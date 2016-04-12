Lea Michele honours grandmother with new tattoo

Actress Lea Michele has honoured her grandmother with a new tattoo on her finger.(Source: Reuters) Actress Lea Michele has honoured her grandmother with a new tattoo on her finger.(Source: Reuters)

Actress Lea Michele has honoured her grandmother with a new tattoo on her finger.

The 29-year-old former Glee star took to Instagram to announce the news of her grandmother’s demise and shared the picture of her finger ink.

“I lost my beautiful grandma this week… She wasn’t your typical grandma. She gave me my first cup of coffee when I was 8 years old. She said something inappropriate to every boyfriend I’ve ever had.

“She never made pie or knit me a sweater. But she was my grandma and I loved her. More than anything… I love you Grandma. @prospect_tattoos Bronx NY,” Michele captioned the picture.

The actress has always been open about her family’s importance in her life.

