Latest News

Lea Michele honours grandmother with new tattoo

Lea Michele has honoured her grandmother with a new tattoo on her finger.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: April 12, 2016 1:23 pm
Lea Michele, Lea Michele movies, Lea Michele upcoming movie, Lea Michele tattoo, Lea Michele news, Lea Michele latest news, Entertainment news Actress Lea Michele has honoured her grandmother with a new tattoo on her finger.(Source: Reuters)
Related News

Actress Lea Michele has honoured her grandmother with a new tattoo on her finger.

The 29-year-old former Glee star took to Instagram to announce the news of her grandmother’s demise and shared the picture of her finger ink.

“I lost my beautiful grandma this week… She wasn’t your typical grandma. She gave me my first cup of coffee when I was 8 years old. She said something inappropriate to every boyfriend I’ve ever had.

“She never made pie or knit me a sweater. But she was my grandma and I loved her. More than anything… I love you Grandma. @prospect_tattoos Bronx NY,” Michele captioned the picture.

The actress has always been open about her family’s importance in her life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News