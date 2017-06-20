Annabelle Creation second trailer goes back to the beginning, watch video

Annabelle: Creation trailer will give you chills alright. The film releases August 11. Annabelle: Creation trailer will give you chills alright. The film releases August 11.

If Annabelle scared you out of your wits, wait till you see the story of how it all began. Annabelle: Creation is the prequel of 2014’s successful Annabelle. It is the fourth film in the Conjuring universe as the trailer amply makes it clear after The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Conjuring 2. In Annabelle, we saw an evil doll wreaking havoc on whoever possessed it (and those around them) and later found it really hard to get rid of. And when its prey manages to get rid of it, the doll jumps on to the new victim.

But what is that doll? How it came to be so evil? That is what Annabelle: Creation aims to answer. Annabelle: Creation is directed by David F. Sandberg who is his directorial debut last year was hugely successful, both commercially and critically, in Lights Out. One of the producers is James Wan, the man who began it all by making 2013’s acclaimed The Conjuring. He is also known for his other horror movies especially Saw and Insidious.

Watch: Annabelle Creation trailer 2

Annabelle: Creation tells the story of a doll-maker and his wife. The doll-maker has a creation which is possessed. The movie is set in 1950s and tells the viewer how and why the evil was attracted to that particular doll. After losing their daughter, the doll-maker and his wife give shelter to a group of orphaned girls who are left homeless when their orphanage is shut own. Soon the evil force that possesses the doll Annabelle is released, unleashing terror.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App