Late actor John Hurt will be honoured with a television season at the British Film Institute

Veteran actor John Hurt will be honoured at the British Film Institute for his extensive career in the world of cinema and television. A whole season, The John Hurt season, will be dedicated to the actor, who passed away in January after a battle with pancreatic cancer. It will take place at BFI Southbank from January 1 to January 31, 2018, reported Digital Spy. “We’re thrilled to announce that we will pay tribute to the great Sir John Hurt in January 2018 with a season at BFI Southbank,” a post from BFI’s official Twitter handle read.

The season was announced at a memorial event held on June 25, Sir John Hurt: A Celebration, which featured tributes from some of the people who worked with him throughout his career. Alan Parker, Jeremy Thomas, Stephen Fry, Toby Jones, Penelope Wilton and Cathy Ashton were in the attendance. The actor first came to prominence after appearing in the best picture Oscar-winning A Man of All Seasons in 1966.

Hurt appeared in countless TV and film roles, including roles in Michael Ciminos Heavens Gate, Stephen Frears The Hit, Sam Peckinpahs The Osterman Weekend and the 1984 adaptation of George Orwells Nineteen Eighty-Four, where Hurt played the novels protagonist Winston Smith.

Hurt’s portrayal of an imprisoned heroin addict, Max in 1978s Midnight Express netted the actor his first Golden Globe and BAFTA win as well as an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. His other memorable roles are Aragorn in the animated Lord of the Rings version, Mr Ollivander, the wand maker in the eight Harry Potter movies.

