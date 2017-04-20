Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd are back together for this single. Watch video

Lana Del Rey’s new single Lust For Life featuring The Weeknd is the title track of her upcoming album. Lana Del Rey’s new single Lust For Life featuring The Weeknd is the title track of her upcoming album.

Lana Del Rey, who is working on her upcoming album Lust For Life, released yet another single on Wednesday. The track, also titled “Lust For Life”, features artist The Weeknd as well and premiered on BBC Radio 1. Right after the release, the song topped the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart, just like its predecessor titled “Love”.

This is also not the first time that the two artists are working together. Lana had earlier worked with The Weeknd on his track Prisoner, which features in his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness followed by Stargirl Interlude in 2016, which featured in Starboy. Having worked on a couple of his tracks, Lana had always wanted him to work on something with her. That is how Lust For Life happened.

The official audio features the Born to Die singer and The Weeknd sitting on the ‘H’ of the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The song is moody and sounds hauntingly beautiful. Lana has yet again caught the attention of music lovers with her incredible voice.

Lana’s album will also feature her collaboration with Sean Lennon for the track titled Tomorrow Never Came, and there is also an acoustic track title Yosemite. The release date of the album is yet to be confirmed by the singer. In the meantime, fans are eagerly waiting to hear the other tracks.

Interestingly, Lust For Life was also performed by Iggy Pop, and the song was written by none other than the legendary musician David Bowie in 1977. This track was his second collaboration with Bowie.

