La La Land star Ryan Gosling pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds

Ryan Gosling starrer La La Land is an American romantic musical comedy-drama film and also stars Emma Stone. Ryan Gosling starrer La La Land is an American romantic musical comedy-drama film and also stars Emma Stone.

Actor Ryan Gosling paid tribute to late actor Debbie Reynolds at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala. The event took place on Monday, reports eonline.com.

Gosling’s La La Land was honoured with the Vanguard Award at the annual ceremony. As he picked up the prize alongside director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, he thanked Reynolds for inspiring his work on the movie with her performance in iconic film Singing in the Rain.

Also read | Actress Debbie Reynolds dies of stroke, a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

“I wish I could have said this in person but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” Gosling said.

“She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched ‘Singing in the Rain’ every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent so thank you to her for all that inspiration,” he added.

Reynolds died on December 28 aged 84, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. Reynolds was a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s. One of the most enduring and endearing Hollywood stars of her time, Reynolds received a best actress Academy Award nomination for the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Also read | ‘May the force be with you’: How Hollywood stars reacted to Carrie Fisher’s death

Her daughter Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films and later battled through drug addiction before going on to tell her story as a best-selling author, died at age 60 after suffering a heart attack. After Fisher’s death, Reynolds had said on Facebook, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”