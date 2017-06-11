La La Land director Damien Chazelle: Hollywood has, and continues to be, youth-obsessed

At 32, Damien Chazelle became the youngest person to win the Academy Awards for best director. At 32, Damien Chazelle became the youngest person to win the Academy Awards for best director.

Damien Chazelle, who, at 32, became the youngest person to win the Academy Awards for best director. The director noted that ageism does exist in Hollywood. At the Producers Guild of America’s 9th Annual ‘Produced By’ Conference held at the Fox Studios lot, the La La Land director was asked if he thought his youth was an advantage or disadvantage in the business.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the director as saying, “I think it’s a two-sided thing because Hollywood has been and continues to be somewhat youth-obsessed and often to its detriment. It’s this obsession with whatever is new. As a young person, you can benefit from that,” said Damien. He also added that being a young director had its drawbacks on set.

“The flip side of that is you can seem more like a liability if you’re younger. I certainly have had to deal with the condescension in office or film sets. People asked me why the coffee was taking so long or if I could get their food,” Damien Chazelle added.

Damien Chazelle rose to popularity for his films Grand Piano, Whiplash, 10 Cloverfield Lane and lately for the Oscar Winning film, La La Land. The film won the Oscar award in five categories: The Best Actress Award, Best Original Music Score, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and for Best Production Design.

Through most of his popular films, Damien Chazelle has managed to express that he has a certain kind of love and respect for all the authentic musical compositions, especially jazz.

