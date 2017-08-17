La La Land director Damien Chazelle debuts on Twitter, raises voice against Donald Trump

Damien Chazelle joined Twitter and the first thing the La La Land director did was to raise voice against Donald Trump. Damien Chazelle joined Twitter and the first thing the La La Land director did was to raise voice against Donald Trump.

Damien Chazelle has made his debut on Twitter to raise his voice against US President Donald Trump’s administration for promoting white supremacy. In a series of tweets, the 32-year-old filmmaker said the supporters of America’s 45th president must see that he is “openly endorsing Nazism” and they will realise they have been cheated by the POTUS in the garb of promises.

“(I) Decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus. The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It’s that simple… That voters lured by Trump’s economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this,” Chazelle wrote. He continued, “We’re living a historic moment. Things don’t often come this clear-cut. Anyone in a position of power who stays silent is complicit. I hold out hope. That the GOP will come to its senses and call for impeachment. That voters lured by Trump’s economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this. That this moment will do away once and for all with “politics don’t affect me”, “I don’t feel like voting”.”

The Oscar-winning director said that anyone who is in a position of power and stays silent is complicit. He also appealed to the Republican Party to impeach Trump. Chazelle said he “might be naive” in registering his protest against the US president on social media but he would continue to contribute in making America a better society. He wrote, “That the epic moral failure we’re witnessing now will inspire a new activism. Might be naive. But in the meantime, I’m gonna try to do whatever I can. I gotta believe every little bit helps. Spread the word. Donate to @BLMNational , to @ACLU , to the @NAACP, to @PPact , to @swingleft. And call on the GOP as passionately as possible: impeach this loathsome misogynist racist.”

The La La Land filmmaker also questioned the authorities if any arrests were made in the Charlottesville rally organised by white nationalists in Virginia last week, that claimed the life of a counter demonstrator, Heather Heyer. In another series of tweets, he concluded by saying, “That is the state of free speech in America today.”

(With inputs from PTI)

