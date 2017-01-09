La La Land’s big win at The Golden Globe Awards was totally deserved

La La Land and it’s big win at the Golden Globe Awards was something to look out for. La La Land and it’s big win at the Golden Globe Awards was something to look out for.

La La Land was a film we desperately needed. The film completely provided the right kind of entertainment we were looking out for. It was a happy film with a non-happy ending but never had I come out from a movie theatre feeling more cheerful.

As much as I was awed by Ryan Gosling’s charm in his other films like The Notebook, Crazy Stupid Love and his bold feminist quotes at various interviews, I was also partially disappointed with him for raising my expectations in love; let’s face it, it’s not everyday that you meet a guy at the fair and he turns out to be the guy who toils hard to build a dream house for you.

In La La Land, he played a character much more believable. He is a struggling pianist totally frustrated at the thought that something like Jazz is dying.

As for Emma Stone, with thick eyebrows and unsettled hair, she was a woman we meet in our day-to-day lives. She bore an expression of silent woes a struggling actress would probably relate to, in a realm that gives more attention to glamour than talent.

Both the stars, who are known for their charm and style, had shed off their glamorous swag only to tell a story, films were made to tell. None of the main characters had any hard-hitting dialogues to make a point, but each frame of the film told a story by itself. They fell in love in spring and parted ways in winter.

Amidst everything, the songs were something which only acted as a cherry on the top of an already delicious looking cake.

The following were the awards which were given away to La La Land at Golden Globe 2017:

Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy : Ryan Gosling

Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy : Emma Stone

Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Golden Globe Award for Best Director – Motion Picture : Damienne Chazelle

Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score : Justin Hurwitz

Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Damienne Chazelle

Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song : ‘City of Stars’, La La Land

