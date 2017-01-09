La La Land’s big win at The Golden Globe Awards was totally deserved

La La Land was a film we desperately needed. The film completely provided the right kind of entertainment we were looking out for. It was a happy film with a non-happy ending but never had I come out from a movie theatre feeling more cheerful.
As much as I was awed by Ryan Gosling’s charm in his other films like The Notebook, Crazy Stupid Love and his bold feminist quotes at various interviews, I was also partially disappointed with him for raising my expectations in love; let’s face it, it’s not everyday that you meet a guy at the fair and he turns out to be the guy who toils hard to build a dream house for you.
In La La Land, he played a character much more believable. He is a struggling pianist totally frustrated at the thought that something like Jazz is dying.
As for Emma Stone, with thick eyebrows and unsettled hair, she was a woman we meet in our day-to-day lives. She bore an expression of silent woes a struggling actress would probably relate to, in a realm that gives more attention to glamour than talent.
Both the stars, who are known for their charm and style, had shed off their glamorous swag only to tell a story, films were made to tell. None of the main characters had any hard-hitting dialogues to make a point, but each frame of the film told a story by itself. They fell in love in spring and parted ways in winter.
Amidst everything, the songs were something which only acted as a cherry on the top of an already delicious looking cake.
The following were the awards which were given away to La La Land at Golden Globe 2017:
Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy : Ryan Gosling
Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy : Emma Stone
Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Golden Globe Award for Best Director – Motion Picture : Damienne Chazelle
Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score : Justin Hurwitz
Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Damienne Chazelle
Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song : ‘City of Stars’, La La Land