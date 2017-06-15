La La Land actor Ryan Gosling forms production house, Arcana with Ken Kao

Ryan Gosling has formed a production house,his first project has been titled, The Favourite. Ryan Gosling has formed a production house,his first project has been titled, The Favourite.

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling has formed a production house, named Arcana, along with producer Ken Kao. The duo is collaborating on their project titled The Favourite, which will be helmed by director Yorgos Lanthimos, reported Deadline. The 36-year-old actor has roped in his La La Land co-star Emma Stone along with actresses Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman to star in the venture. The Favourite is based on a script penned by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara that explores the secretive personal and political designs of the reign of Queen Anne, the last monarch of the House of Stuarts.

Arcana has teamed up with producers Ceci Dempsey of Scarlet Films and Ed Guiney and Lee Magiday of Element Pictures, together with Film4 and Fox Searchlight. Ryan Gosling and Kao have earlier collaborated on Shane Black’s detective thriller, The Nice Guys and Terrence Malick’s Song to Song. They have also acquired the rights of Jeff Lemire’s acclaimed graphic novel The Underwater Welder, which they are developing for screen alongside Anonymous Content.

Ryan Gosling won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, for his role in La La Land. He was even nominated for the Oscar Awards this year for his performance. The actor had been previously nominated for the Oscar Award in 2006, for his performance in the movie, Half Nelson. On the work front, Ryan Gosling will be seen in Blade Runner 2049, in 2017. He will be sharing the screen with Harrison Ford, Jared Leto and Robin Wright.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd