Kylie Jenner sparks secret breast job rumours

Kylie Jenner shared her sultry pictures from her Costa-Rica vacation on her Instagram account. Kylie Jenner shared her sultry pictures from her Costa-Rica vacation on her Instagram account.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation that she has had a secret breast surgery after she was spotted in a low-cut dress in Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a holiday with her beau Tyga and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe in Costa Rica where Kylie showed off a noticeably fuller bust, reports mirror.co.uk.

The white fringed dress had a low-cut neckline that showed off the curve of her breasts. Kylie even shared her sultry pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account.

Fans soon discussed whether her chest has been surgically enhanced.

Kylie was joined by Tyga’s son King Cairo on her Costa Rica vacation. She was even spotted carrying the little one around her waist. From what her pictures suggest, the 19-year-old star definitely makes for a good stepmom despite her tender age.

She added fuel to the fire last month by flaunting her ample assets in photographs on her Instagram account.