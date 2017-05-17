Kylie Jenner : People have misconceptions about who I am

Kylie Jenne is coming up with her own docu-series Life Of Kylie. Kylie Jenne is coming up with her own docu-series Life Of Kylie.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is coming up with her own docu-series Life Of Kylie, says a lot of people have misconceptions about her.The makers of Life Of Kylie on Monday released another trailer for the upcoming show in which Kylie hinted that she cannot keep up her glamorous image for a long term as the pressure gets to her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you but they don’t. I think a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am,” Kylie said in the new trailer. “I started filming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ when I was nine years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into. This show (Life Of Kylie) is a gift for my fans.”

“There is an image I constantly feel pressure to keep up with. And then there’s the real Kylie. I do feel pressure to not let anybody down. Nobody has a perfect life. I am not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. But I can’t do it forever… this is like a therapy session,” she added.

Life of Kylie will be premiering from the month of July. Last month, a source told WHO Jenner’s famous family is excited about the young star’s new reality show, which has been in talks for months.

