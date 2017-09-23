Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, but Tyga claims the child is his

Kylie Jenner is dating Travis Scott after splitting with Tyga. Kylie Jenner is dating Travis Scott after splitting with Tyga.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is pregnant with a baby girl. The 20-year-old celebrity Kylie and 25-year-old Travis have been dating since April. “They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says a source to People magazine. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Another source close to the family told the magazine, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.” Jenner has been dating Scott since earlier this year after splitting from Tyga.

Another source told the magazine, “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.” The magazine, quoting unidentified sources, said the baby was due in February. “Kylie was really surprised but is so happy,” continues the source. “She wants to be a mom.”

According to aceshowbiz.com, shortly after the pregnancy news was reported, rapper and Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga took to Snapchat and claimed that he might be the father. The rapper captioned a screenshot of a news article about Kylie’s pregnancy. “Hell nah thats my kid,” he said. He did delete the snap, but not before fans got a screenshot.

The People magazine’s source also told the reason why Kylie Jenner and Tyga were separated. “Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” he said. The new of Kylie’s pregnancy broke the Internet today.

While followers of the star were keen to know more, many also trolled the online population for being interested in mundane topics such as this in comparison with something as big as an earthquake in Mexico.

