Kristen Wiig in talks to star in Wonder Woman 2 as villain Cheetah

Actor Kristen Wiig is in negotiations with Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to star in Wonder Woman 2. The 44-year-old actor has emerged as the frontrunner to play the role of Cheetah, who is known to possess superhuman strength and agility in the comics, reported Variety. Wiig is popularly known for films Bridemaids, Ridley Scott’s The Martian and all-female reboot Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Actor Gal Gadot will reprise the titular role with director Patty Jenkins once again helming the project.

The sequel is rumoured to be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War. Wonder Woman was released in June last year and raked in more than 821 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

The immense success of Wonder Woman showed that there is a huge audience for a well-made female-led superhero movie. Its success also prompted Warner Bros to lighten the tone of Justice League, and that was one of the things about it that were appreciated.

Wonder Woman was also seen in last year’s Justice League. The DC’s superheroes’ ensemble, however, couldn’t live up to the critics’ expectations. With iconic superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and having them fight together for the first time against a common enemy on the big screen and still failing to lure in moviegoers has to be an achievement, obviously, of a sort, Warner Bros and DC would not like to attain again.

DC fans continue to be hopeful and are now looking forward to the sequel of Wonder Woman, which is set to release in November 2019. It’ll also be directed by Patty Jenkins and have Gal reprising her role.

