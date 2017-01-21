Kristen Stewart to direct short film on gun control

Kristen Stewart has wanted to direct since long before she started acting and it is a timely topic. Kristen Stewart has wanted to direct since long before she started acting and it is a timely topic.

Actress Kristen Stewart, who is currently at the Sundance Film Festival with her directorial debut, a short film called Come Swim, has disclosed an idea about what she is going to helm next. The 26-year-old star has wanted to direct since long before she started acting and it is a timely topic, which she really wanted to direct next, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My next thing is going to kick a**. It’s about gun control, she said adding that she is in negotiations with Refinery29 to make the film. Her debut directorial Come Swim was also produced via Refinery29’s Shatterbox Anthology. Talking about the film, Stewart said, “My movie is about some guy who goes through heartbreak and is super sad about it, and that was my friend thing I was thinking about for three years.

“And it feels really first-world white-people problems, and I came here a little bit nervous about it, considering the timing, because people are going to be like, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ But I feel like things are going to shift in this really beautiful way.”

Actress Kristen Stewart has responded to the new US President Donald Trump’s 2012 tweets about her personal life, saying “he was really obsessed with her that time”. In October 2012, Trump tweeted a series of comments pertaining to the 26-year-old actress’ romance with then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, who co-starred with her in the ‘Twilight’ films.

“Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert,” Trump tweeted that time. When asked about how the 45th president tweets make her feel in present day, Stewart told Variety on the sidelines of the Sundance film festival, “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago.” Pattinson, 30, and Stewart sparked romance rumours in 2008. Their relationship was confirmed by Stewart in 2012. The two parted ways later that year.