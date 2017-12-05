Kristen Bell to become the first ever host of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018

Kristen Bell gave us a glimpse of her hosting skills as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently. Kristen Bell gave us a glimpse of her hosting skills as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently.

Actor Kristen Bell is all set to become Screen Actors Guild Awards’ first ever host “We are delighted to have Kristen Bell as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards,” the award show’s executive producer Kathy Connell shared on Monday, as reported by E! Online.

“This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken. We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.”

Post the announcement, the Frozen star took to Twitter to share her excitement as she posted a comical video of herself. “Meet your host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan 21, 2018. @SAGawards,” read her caption.

Kristen Bell has lent her voice to some popular movies like the Frozen series, Zootopia, Flatland 2: Sphereland among others. She has also been the leading lady of super hit films like The Boss, Veronica Mars and many more. Not only a narrator but she has also given some beautiful songs like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, “For the First Time in Forever”, “Love Is an Open Door” and “Text Me Merry Christmas”.

Kristen Bell also gave us a glimpse of her hosting skills as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently. The 24th edition of the show will take place on January 21 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.



