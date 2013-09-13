Kris Humphries auctions Kim Kardashian’s engagement ring?

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kris Humphries is reportedly auctioning off her 20-carat diamond engagement ring.

The NBA player has apparently listed the ring,which is one of the last remnants of the couple’s 72-day marriage,for an October 15 sale at Christie’s auction house in New York City,reported Us magazine.

Humphries is not named explicitly as the seller,but the ring in question is identical to the one Kardashian wore during her brief engagement and marriage to the athlete.

A representative for Christie’s confirmed that the bauble up for auction is a Lorraine Schwartz creation with a 16.21-carat center diamond and two 1.80-carat side diamonds – the exact dimensions of Kardashian’s ring.

“It is 100 per cent the same ring. Kim has been waiting for the day he would auction it. Everyone always asked what Kim did with the ring – she silently gave it back over a year ago! And Kris waited until the divorce was final to sell it,” a source said.

The ring is expected to fetch between USD 300,000 and USD

500,000 at auction.

