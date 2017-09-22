Kirsten Dunst accidentally smoked a joint while filming Woodshock

Kirsten Dunst character in ‘Woodshock’ smokes a lot of pot in the movie Kirsten Dunst character in ‘Woodshock’ smokes a lot of pot in the movie

Actor Kirsten Dunst said she once ended up smoking an entire joint when she was shooting on the sets of ‘Woodshock’. The 35-year-old actor, whose character Theresa smokes a lot of pot in the movie, said she had been doing several takes of a scene where she takes a whiff of the fake herbs which were provided on the set for the situation, reported E! News.

In her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Dunst said that she was almost empty stomach that day and went back to her room to rest. That was when she started to feel dizzy. “I was losing my mind. I’m shaking. I’m hot. I’m just flipping out,” the actor said when she called the director to say that she needed to go to the hospital.

It was after this episode that one of the producers came to check on Dunst and investigated her pot props, only to find that she had been smoking real pot.

“Oh, you smoked a full blunt on one of the takes,” the actor recalled his words. Dunst then said, “And we’re talking about Humboldt weed, ok. I don’t smoke full joints. This is like strong…”

When Kimmel asked how the weed got replaced, the actor said they had locals roll the joints for them and they just threw some real grass in for fun. “I was like crying, laughing, eating a peanut butter sandwich. I couldn’t film anymore. They sent me home. I was a total mess. I’ve never been that stoned in my entire life,” she continued.

