Kim Kardashian’s swimsuit picture: Disgusting or sexy?

New mom on the block,Kim Kardashian seemed eager to show off her sexy curves,a result of her dieting efforts following the birth of her daughter,North West in June this year.

The reality star posted a revealing selfie in a white swimsuit flaunting her famous derriere with the caption ‘No filter’.

Her rapper boyfriend and father of her baby,showed his approval not to mention enthusiasm when he retweeted the picture on his Twitter page,writing: ‘HEADING HOME NOW.’

Kim who received more than her fair share of criticism during her pregnancy for her weight gain was eager to shed the extra pounds post delivery.

She revealed she has been following the famous Atkins diet after her doctor approved the same.

While hundreds of thousands of fans liked Kims swimsuit picture on her Instagram account,the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also received a lot of flak for the racy picture.

Twitter users expressed outrage and shock calling Kim nasty and disgusting. A common thought fans seemed to share was that it was extremely inappropriate for Kim who is a mother now to be posting racy pictures on the Internet.

Kim Kardashian turned 33 on October 21. Rumours of Kim and Kanye tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds.

