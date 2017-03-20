Kim Kardashian opens up about Paris robbery on reality show

Kim Kardashian suffered the most horrific ordeal of her life when a group of armed burglars forced their way into the apartment she was staying at in France. Kim Kardashian suffered the most horrific ordeal of her life when a group of armed burglars forced their way into the apartment she was staying at in France.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West tearfully chronicled the events of her Paris robbery as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney sat by her side and listened. The reality star suffered the most horrific ordeal of her

life when a group of armed burglars forced their way into the apartment she was staying at in France five months ago, tied her up and brandished a gun at her while demanding money and making off with USD 10 million worth of jewellery.

For some weeks after the incident, Kim took a break from social media and the spotlight in general to re-evaluate her life and security, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While recalling the incident, Kim says in the clip, “They asked for money. I said, ‘I don’t have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun, like clear as day.

“I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs and I was like, ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision’.”

According to Kim, she contemplated escape but realised that there was ultimately nothing she could do to get away from the situation.

“Am I gonna run down the stairs and, like, either be shot in the back… It makes me so upset to think about it but, like, either they’re gonna shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked, then like… There’s no way out.”

