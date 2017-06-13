Kim Kardashian bent on having third child while Kanye West isn’t nearly as obsessed as her

Kim Kardashian is meanwhile having fun with husband Kany West in Tokyo. Kim Kardashian is meanwhile having fun with husband Kany West in Tokyo.

Popular Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly fighting non-stop over her desire to get pregnant with their third child. The reality TV star is said to be depressed about not having another child. “Kim is really depressed about not having another baby. Kim is not pregnant. Not at all. And she is really unhappy. All she wants in the world is to have more kids and she isn’t,” a source told radaronline.com.

While the couple went for a vacation for his birthday earlier this month, their relationship was already strained. “Kanye is hardly around. He leaves the house for long periods during the day. They’re not spending any time together,” the source added. Friends are worrying that Kim’s baby obsession will destroy her marriage to West.

“Kim can only think about having another baby, but Kanye isn’t nearly as obsessed as she is. It is driving them apart,” the source said. Recently, the two were spotted roaming the streets of Tokyo, Japan. Seems like they have taken the trip for Kanye’s 40th birthday. In a picture, which comes courtesy of Team Kanye Daily, we see Kanye and Kim rocking all black as they take a stroll down a Tokyo street.

Fan taken photos of Kanye and Kim in Tokyo, Japan today. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/zbDVYM67oJ — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 10, 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing her vacation pictures with her main man on Snapchat and also featuring some spectacular ensembles. Prior to their Tokyo trip, the duo reportedly spent four days at the exclusive, celebrity favorite Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay.

