Kim Kardashian arrives in Las Vegas for birthday party

Newly engaged couple Kim Kardashian and fiance Kanye West are celebrating the reality TV star’s birthday in Las Vegas.

The couple were also joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban,reported Us magazine.

“Vegas… We’ve arrived!!!” Kim,who turned 33 on October 21,posted on photo-sharing website Instagram along with a picture.

In the photograph,Kim is wearing cropped jeans and a black T-shirt and a peach-colored coat draped over her arm. She is expected to have a party at the Asian bistro and nightclub Tao,which are celeb-beloved locations around the world.

Kim and West,36,started dating in April 2012 and welcomed daughter North West in June 2013.

