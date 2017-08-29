Killing Gunther trailer: It’s Arnold Schwarzenegger vs assassins in this action-comedy, watch video

Arnold Schwarzenegger fends of assassins this Killing Gunther. Arnold Schwarzenegger fends of assassins this Killing Gunther.

You think Terminator, you think Conan the Barbarian, you think Total Recall. An implacable, often ruthless dude walking with a sword or a gun, that’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most prevalent image. Rarely, if ever, you must have seen Arnold doing comedy. Well, if you ever wanted to, you’re in luck. His Killing Gunther is coming in October this year and the film’s trailer is out. Of course, we should reserve the full judgment till we’ve seen the film, but trailer sure looks exciting.

Killing Gunther seems like Taran Killam’s pet project through and through. Taran is the director-producer-screenwriter, and he is also starring in the film. The plot is simple, but that should not be a problem. Arnold’s character Gunther is a Hitman, and is apparently so capable that his rival assassins want to bump him off to make their trade more lucrative. There are a great many assassins who are out to eliminate Gunther and in the trailer at least, Gunther counters his would-be killers by using bigger weapons. If they have a grenade, he brings a bazooka, for instance.

The action scenes in the film look intense and the trailer still manages to be funny. It is a mistake to judge a film through its trailer as trailers tend to include the best bits of the film. But Killing Gunther seems like an entertaining movie – the kind we in India call popcorn flicks. The film will release on October 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd