Kidman clears stance on Trump, says ‘I believe in democracy’

Actress Nicole Kidman has clarified her comments on US President-elect Donald Trump, saying she believes in democracy and the American constitution. The 49-year-old actress has faced flak when she had discussed the 2016 presidential election results with BBC 2’s Victoria Derbyshire in an interview, in which she had said that now that Trump’s elected, “we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

The Hawaiian-born Australian actress came under fire on social media for her pro-Trump comments.

Now, in a recent interview, Kidman has clarified her previous statement, reported People magazine.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution. It’s that simple,” she said during the Access Hollywood interview.

The actress continued that she tends to stay away from discussing politics.

“I’m issue based. I’m very, very committed to women’s issues.”